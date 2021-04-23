Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

DAI stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €73.78 ($86.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

