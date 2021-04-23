Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

