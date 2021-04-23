Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.74.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

