Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.74.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
