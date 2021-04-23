Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893. Royal Vopak has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

