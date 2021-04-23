Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

