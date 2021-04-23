The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

