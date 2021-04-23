BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

