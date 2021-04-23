Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.76.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

