Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

