Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

