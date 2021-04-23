InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 292 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus comprises approximately 3.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,328. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.69, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

