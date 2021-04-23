Private Ocean LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 55,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $200.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

