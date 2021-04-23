Private Ocean LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.62 and its 200 day moving average is $361.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

