McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 4,429 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 303.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $45,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.