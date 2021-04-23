iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

