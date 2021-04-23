Private Ocean LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,325.36.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,094.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 693.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

