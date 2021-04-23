Private Ocean LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,718. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.