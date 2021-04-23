McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $128.33 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

