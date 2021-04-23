Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $728.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.