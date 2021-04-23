McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in PayPal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 41,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 23.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

