PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $36.97. PRA Group shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.