Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 428,506 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $22.55.

ATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.02 million.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.