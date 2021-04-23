MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 554,762 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

