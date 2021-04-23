DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $52.01

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.01, but opened at $50.70. DMC Global shares last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $782.54 million, a PE ratio of -132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

