Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,265,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 58,304,484 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

