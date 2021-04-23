Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EVTCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Evotec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evotec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTCY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919. Evotec has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

