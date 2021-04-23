Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.04 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Energi has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $114.04 million and $4.24 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00320923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,871,144 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

