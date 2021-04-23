WSP Global’s (WSP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.27.

WSP Global stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$128.57. 10,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,351. The company has a market cap of C$14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$131.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

