Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.15. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 41,631 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.
The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
