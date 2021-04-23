Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.15. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 41,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.