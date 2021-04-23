IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up to $21.36

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $22.35. IMAX shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

