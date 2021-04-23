CSFB Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

TSE CU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$34.57. 47,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,744. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.37 and a 12 month high of C$35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.