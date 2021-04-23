SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.20 ($153.18).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up €4.00 ($4.71) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €120.70 ($142.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.