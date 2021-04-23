Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 566,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,510,104 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

