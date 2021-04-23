Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 27,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,061. Affirm has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $4,127,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

