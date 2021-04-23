TD Securities Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE MTL traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$13.28. 42,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.