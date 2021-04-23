CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.47.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

