Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.72. 626,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.06. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

