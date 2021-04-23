Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.51. 98,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

