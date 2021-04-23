ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to $38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

