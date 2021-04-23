CareTech’s (CTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.
Shares of CTH stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 31,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 554 ($7.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.13. The firm has a market cap of £609.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.68.
About CareTech
