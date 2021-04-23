CareTech’s (CTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Shares of CTH stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The stock had a trading volume of 31,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 554 ($7.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.13. The firm has a market cap of £609.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.68.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

