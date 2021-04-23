Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

