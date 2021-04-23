Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

