Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

ISCF opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

