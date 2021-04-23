Coho Partners Ltd. Has $346,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 37,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA stock opened at $383.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.83 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.