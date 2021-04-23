IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $58.69

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $62.54. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.