Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

