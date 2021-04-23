VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after buying an additional 13,239,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VEON by 6,147,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 614,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,082.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 434,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

