argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.92. 956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.16. argenx has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in argenx by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

