Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

