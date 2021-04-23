Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 236 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 220.18.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

