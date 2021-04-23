SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SouthCrest Financial Group stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

